Daniel E. Dombrowski

VALPARAISO, IN - Daniel, age 82, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at VNA Horton Hospice Center in Valparaiso. Born on December 11, 1936 in South Bend, IN to the late Roman and Victoria (nee Litznerski) Dombrowski.
He was a resident of Valparaiso since 1968, an Indiana State Police Sergeant retiring in 1991, employee of Porter County Airport for 25 years, US Airforce Veteran serving for four years, avid golfer and boater on Lake Michigan.
Survived by wife, Barbara J. (nee Mager) Dombrowski; children, Terri (Mark) Holt, Janet (Scott) Kooistra, Diane (Bret) Princell, Larry Dombrowski, Nancy (Brett) Sost; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Lowe. Preceded in death by parents.
Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice.
