MARSHFIELD, MO - Daniel J. Novakovich age 83, of Marshfield, MO formerly of South Holland and Hegewisch, passed away on January 28, 2019. Dan was a retired millwright and iron worker after 40 years of service. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Dan was a respected coach and mentor to the youth of South Holland and co-founded the South Holland Jets football team. Dan was a Veteran of the US Army and President of Union Local 3025 International Harvester West Pullman Works. He also enjoyed fishing during his free time.
Beloved son of late Louis and Katherine Novakovich. Beloved husband to the late Dorothy Novakovich. Loving father of John (Patty) Novakovich, Christine (Jack) Castelloni, Daniel (Dana) Novakovich and Gayle (Joe) Lentz. Cherished grandfather of Michelle, Steve, Kendal, Brandi, Taylor, Kirsten, Tyler and Danny. Step-grandfather of Tracy, Erin, Joe, Charity and Christopher. Dearest great grandfather of Norah, Mason, Bexley and Louis. Step-great grandfather of Ellie and Coen. Honorable friend to many.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 1, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM at SADOWSKI FUNERAL HOME OF HEGEWISCH, 13300 S. Houston Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 (773-646-1666). Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Prayers from chapel at 10:00 AM for Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.