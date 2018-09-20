GARY, IN - Daniel L. Mahaffey, age 62, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Venetia E. Mahaffey (Dale); children: Robert V. (Andrea) Elam, Tiffany R. (Eric) Jones and Margie R. Mahaffey; grandchildren: Grayson, Bryce, Kaner, Raymond, Nuno, Malcolm, Selena and Maria; siblings: Raymond (Reba) Mahaffey and Kathy Mahaffey; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Danny is preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Rozalia Mahaffey and brother, David A. Mahaffey.
Daniel was soon to retire from the Painter's Allied Trades Local 460 after 32 years of service. He was a proud American, avid gardener and huge Chicago Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and Notre Dame fan. Danny had many friends including his Arvin's Cedar Bar Family. He loved getting together with the boys for Bears games. One of the most memorable times in Daniel's life was watching his Chicago Cubbies finally winthe World Series. Danny was a loving Husband, Father and Papa. He will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St. Gary, IN) Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, September 21, 2018 from 4:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME. The family asks that you wear your Cubs, Bears, Hawks or Fighting Irish gear for services and visitation. The family also invites friends to a Celebration of Danny's Life at Arvin's Cedar Bar at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018 (adults 21 and over please) For information please call 219-980-1141.