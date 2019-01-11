MUNCIE, IN - David C. Blimm, passed away on January 10, 2019 at the age of 68 after a brief illness. He was born on September 27, 1950 in Crown Point, IN, the son of George and Harriet (Lewis) Blimm. Dave graduated from Crown Point High School where he was senior class president and played football. He graduated from Ball State University with a degree in Sociology.
Dave was a Head Start teacher for many years and enjoyed interacting with children, always maintaining a 'young at heart' attitude. Music was a big part of Dave's life. He played upright bass and sang with many local musicians over the years.
Dave will be missed by two brothers, Robert Blimm (wife, Barbara) of Merrillville and Larry Armstrong of Tucson, AZ; one sister, Betty Blimm of Crown Point; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and an eternally grateful life companion, Nancy Dooley of Muncie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew.
Family and friends may call at THE MEEKS MORTUARY & CREMATORY, WASHINGTON STREET CHAPEL, MUNCIE from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 14, 2019. Cremation will take place and burial will be held at a later date on the family plot at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.
