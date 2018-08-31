LOWELL, IN - David Wynn Vandercar, age 61, of Lowell, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.
David is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra; two sons: Adam (Alison) of Crown Point and Joe (Christina) of Lowell; four grandchildren: Avery, Alexa, Emilee Vandercar; and Luca Vandercar; siblings: Janet Moore, Susie Hayden, Patty Hoshaw, Nancy Vandercar and Mike Vandercar.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Bob and Helen Jean Vandercar.
Dave was the Owner/President of Wynstar, Inc. and J.R. Repair in Portage; two businesses he started in 2001 after a 20-year career with Welsh Oil. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Youche Country Club. Dave truly loved and celebrated all of his family and always looked forward to the Sunday dinners at his home.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, September2, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 12:00 noon until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Laurel Hamilton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Dave's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
