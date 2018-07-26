Dean William West
HARTFORD, KY - Dean William West of Hartford, KY passed away peacefully at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN on July 23rd at the age of 73.
Dean William is survived by his sons: Dean Christopher (Deanna) of Murfreesboro, TN, Eric (Carol) of Valparaiso, IN and Christian (Carrie) of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Dean James, Turner and Jackson, and Ellie and Ryder; brothers: James Parkey and Brett Kolarik of Michigan City, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents Yvonne Martine and Wild Waldo West.
Dean William was born in 1945 in Gary, IN. He graduated high school from Gary Wirt in 1963 and then attended Ball State University earning a degree in English. Upon graduation he began a 40-year career with State Farm.
Dean William had a lifetime obsession with military history that included reading, writing and creating war games and gaming rules. His painted figures were the envy of all other war gamers. His rule sets included Avalon Hills Squad Leader, Johnny Reb and Final Argument of Kings. He was awarded the Pour leMé Rite, which is the induction into Historical Wargamers Hall of Fame. Later in life he began Civil War reenacting which concluded serving in the 1st Kentucky Calvary. In all his years of gaming and reenacting he enjoyed the camaraderie of his dear friends the most.
The memorial service is scheduled on Saturday July 28th at 1:00p.m. at WOODFIN FUNERAL CHAPEL in Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation will be two hours prior to services. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dean Williams's life. In lieu of flowers please donate in Dean William's honor to the American Battlefield Trust at