HAMMOND, IN - Deborah L. Bullard nee Proctor, age 67, of Hammond, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 1, 2018. Beloved wife of Gary K. Bullard. Loving mother of Laura (Phil) Cline and Melissa Zamojski. Devoted sister of Randall (Ellen) Proctor. Loving grandmother of Madison Nowicki, Blake Nowicki, and Nolan Zamojski. Fond aunt of Sean and Sarah Proctor. Lifelong friend to Karen Jarnecke Pariso and many others. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph C. Proctor and Mildred J. Denny nee Steele.
Deborah was a Gavit High School graduate class of 1969 and graduated Calumet College Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Business. She will be greatly missed by her dog, Gizmo. Debbie was a life-long Cubs fan and was excited to celebrate their World Series victory. She was an avid reader and loved learning all she could about history. Debbie was most proud of her title of Mimi and Nonny to her grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be missed by more. Friends are invited to meet with Debbie's family on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 from 3:00 PM until time of Service at 7:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219-845-3600 or visit our web site at