CEDAR LAKE, IN - Debra Lynn Smith (nee Brown), age 58, of Cedar Lake passed away on Friday September 7, 2018. She is survived by her mother, Carol (Martin) Minich; two sisters: Laura (Mark) Riley and Rebecca 'Becky' (Keith) Dortch; nieces: Jessica Dortch and Rachel Riley; nephew, Patrick Riley; great-niece, Morgan Dortch; three step-sons: Josh, Shane and Eric Smith; and many step-grandchildren. Debra is preceded in death death by husband, James David Smith, father, Dallas Bearl Brown, and brother, Kenneth Brown.
Debra was a member of Harvest Church in Cedar Lake and was a graduate of Crown Point High School Class of 1978. She was a former employee at the Lake County Government Complex and a former beautician at J.C. Penney Co.
Family and friends may gather on Wednesday September 12, 2018 at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) from 4:00-7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 13, 2018 at Pruzin & Little Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Brian Powers officiating. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary