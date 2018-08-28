Dennis Leo Gorby
CROWN POINT, IN - Dennis Leo Gorby, age 72 of Crown Point, IN passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018. He was born on July 29, 1946 to the late Howard Glenn and Marjorie Marie (nee Dale) Gorby. On January 8, 1966, Dennis married the love of his life; Edith Janes. He enjoyed spending time with family and fishing. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 52 years, Edith (nee Janes) Gorby; son, Richard Gorby; two daughters, Wendi Barker and Tina VanSessen; four grandchildren, Richard Mathew, Katrina and Nolan; great-grandson, Alexander; brother, Steven (Roxanne) Gorby; four sisters, Karen (Ron) Rushing, Tina Gorby, Nancy (Jeff) Kee and Susan (Don) Howe, many nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Gorby.
Funeral services for Dennis will be Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph St., Winfield /Crown Point 46307. Visitation is prior to the service from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL, (219) 661-2600 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.