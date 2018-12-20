HOBART, IN - Dirk Miller, 72, of Hobart, passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018
Dirk was born on January 5, 1946 in Gary, was a 1965 graduate of Emerson High School, and member of the Indiana National Guard.
He worked at Praxair for 42 years retiring in 2007.
On October 11, 1969 he married Toni Finoli at Trinity United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife,Toni; children, Carrie (Robert) Bedwell of Hobart, Scott (Kelly) Miller of Valparaiso; grandsons, Grayson and Thayer; his four-footed companion, Shelby and grand pups, Kyra, Hayley, Huck, and Henley; brother, Chad, sister-in-law, Mary Ann, and nephew, Brent; sisters in-law, Sheila (Tom) Menear, Marissa (Joe) Eakins; nieces and nephews, Shawn (Jen) Menear, Amanda (Dan) Samuels, Brian (Angela) Menear, Shannon Menear, Craig Menear, Alba Finoli, and Joe Lazur and great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018. Additionally, friends are invited to a celebration of a life well-lived on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Izaak Walton, Miller Chapter, in Portage, from 2:00-7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Hobart Humane Society, 2054 E. State Rd. 130, Hobart, IN 46342; St. Jude Children's Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908; or the Jimmy V. Foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.