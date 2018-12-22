ST. PETERSBURG, FL - Donald J. Domanski of St. Petersburg, formerly of Cedar Lake, IN, peacefully passed away on December 19, 2018, in St. Petersburg, FL. Preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret (nee Dembowski), his brother Roger Domanski, and his sister Joanne Peters.
Don is survived by his three children Linda (Dan) Engelmann, Laura (Steve Hallock) Domanski, David (Halcyon) Domanski, his grandchildren Florida Domanski and Maxon Domanski, sisters Beverly (Dennis) Wilhelm, Shirley (Dan) Wilk, Sandra (Jim) Golonka, and many nieces and nephews. Don was born in Hammond, IN and graduated from Hammond High School in 1951. Don entered the U.S. Army in 1953 and in served in San Francisco until 1955. Don then returned to Indiana and worked as a barber until 1965 after which he and Margaret opened the Heritage Restaurant on US 41 in Cedar Lake, IN, fulfilling his long-held dream of becoming a restaurateur. After closing the restaurant in the early 90's, Don became a handyman until his retirement in 2006. Don spent the last decade living in St. Petersburg, FL, where he resided with his daughter Linda and her husband Dan.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined in summer 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.