EAST CHICAGO, IN - Doneva Faye Williams, age 60, of East Chicago, passed away on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Community Hospital, Munster, IN. She is survived by brothers, Edward and Thomas; sister Marlese Charmaine; God sister: Marvella Bishop; many nieces and nephews, great nephews and nieces, special cousins and so many friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents: Thomas and Anna Williams; sister, Trina Louise; special nephew Kevin; and sister in law, Theresa Harris Williams.
She was a client at the Arc Bridges facility in Gary, IN and later transferred to the facility in Highland, IN where she received many commendations for attendance, teamwork, production and interpersonal relationships over the course of her 50 year career association. She was loved and respected by her peers and supervisors.
Doneva was a 'people person' and had a magnetic personality. She loved people, celebrations, children, dining and family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. At the Zion Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago, IN with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Kelly B. Williams, her Nephew and Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Williams family during their time of loss.