VALPARAISO, IN - Donna M. Wilson, age 83, of Valparaiso, formerly of Hobart, passed away Saturday, September 8, 2018. Donna was born in Jamestown, Indiana on May 4, 1935, to the late Arnold and Elva McHargue. She retired from American Bridge in 1984 with 30 years of service. Donna was a devoted Christian. She loved reading her Bible, painting, and spending time with her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include children: Robin (Patrick) Durkel of Hobart, Kerry (Jerry) Ksenak of Hobart, Greg (Jill) Wilson of Wheatfield, Holly (George) Papachronis of Portage, and Penny O'Neil of Portage. Donna was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Claire (James) Gagan of Valparaiso, one brother, John (Cindy) McHargue of Florida, and many loving family members and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Wilson, her parents, and one sister, Sue Wanat.
Memorial donations may be made to Augustana Lutheran Church of Hobart or VNA Hospice of Valparaiso.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 11, 2018, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church, 207 N. Kelly Street, Hobart, with visitation there from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Charles Strietelmeier is officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Online condolences may be shared with the family at