HIGHLAND, IN - Donna 'Vicki' Callaway age 76 of Highland, IN passed away November 28, 2018.
She is survived by three daughters Karen Callaway of Merrillville, IN Kathi (Pat) O'Donnell of Highland, IN, Kristen (Dean) Smith of Highland, IN, four grandchildren Patrick (Peyton Spreacker), Megan, Victoria, D.J., one brother Curt (Joy) Burgess, one sister Valerie (Bob) McManus, brother-in-law Fred (Carol) Callaway, many nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews, beloved grand dogs Kaner and Murphy, preceded in death by her husband Paul JR ,son Paul III.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday December 3, 2018, 10:00 AM Directly at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, (10701 Olcott Ave., St. John, IN) Rev. Sammie Malettta officiating, burial Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday December 2, 2018 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapel Lawn Funeal Home, 8178 Cline Ave. (1/2 mile south of U.S. 30) Crown Point, IN. KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, HIGHLAND, IN entrusted with arrangements, 219-923-7800.