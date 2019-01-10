CROWN POINT, IN - Donnie Cantrall, age 81, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.
Donnie is survived by his wife: Marilyn; one son: Keith (Kim) Cantrall of Michigan; step-daughters: Shari (John) Tavaras and Susan Patterson; grandchildren: Reanna and Zachary Cantrall, Rachael (Ryan) Hunt, Isabel and Jim Tavaras, and Kaylyn Creel; and sister: Shirley Perry.
Donnie was preceded in death by his first wife: Janice Cantrall; parents: Lester E. and Doris Cantrall; and sister: Jacquilene Kulage.
Donnie was born in Winchester, IN on September 1, 1937. He was the son of Everett and Doris (Reed) Cantrall. He started school in Green Township, Randolph County, IN and graduated from Princeton High School in Princeton, IN. Donnie attended Evansville College.He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving in the Pacific. Donnie retired from U.S. Steel, Local 1066. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, serving in several positions. Donnie was a member of Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 157, Crown Point, 32 Degree Mason of Valley of South Bend.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at the First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Services will conclude at the Church with cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Donnie's name to the Crown Point United Methodist Church, Boy Scout Troup 48 or Lodge 157.
Sign Donnie's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.