VALPARAISO, IN - Dorothy A. (Siewert) Lenburg 'Doll', age 87 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on November 22, 2018. She was born on February 12, 1931 in Hobart, IN to Emil E. and Estelle (Richmond) Siewert.
Doll is survived by her husband, Elmer; daughter, Trecia (William) Zoll of Lawton, MI; grandchildren: Nicole (Jason) Scott, Whitney and Tyler Zoll; great grandchildren: Chloe and TJ Scott; numerous nieces and nephews and loving caregiver, Dawn Valiquet. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Troy Lenburg; brothers, Lt. Emil Siewert Jr., Charles Allen Siewert; sisters, Mildred Knoble and Edith Gibson; brother in laws, Warren Knoble and Charles Gibson.
Doll graduated from Liberty Twp. School. She was a member of the Liberty Belles Home Economics Club and Trinity Lutheran Church. Doll volunteered for many years with Porter Memorial Hospital Guild. She married Elmer Lenburg Jr. on November 25, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved to travel with Elmer seeing Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Canada, Australia and many trips to Hawaii as well as every state except 4. She loved to see friends during their travels. Doll was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and will be truly missed.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Gary Nagy officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday at 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383; Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Drive, Hobart, IN 46342 or American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. Online condolences to the family may be made at ee-fh.com