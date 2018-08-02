Dorothy M. Wolfe
ARVADA, CO - Dorothy Mary Wolfe, 97, passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her on July 19, 2018 in Arvada, CO. She had moved from the Chicago area in 2015 to be closer to her daughter and family.
She was born in Chicago IL on May 24, 1921, the sixth child of Martha M. (Dombrowski) and Felix Von Bronk. Martha was born in Chicago and Felix in West Prussia, Germany.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; Felix 1973, Martha 1981, and five siblings Gertrude Lee 1981, Margaret (Margie) Bergin 1993, Felix (Phil) Von Bronk 2003, Martha (Marty) Stavitzke 2012, and Bernhard Von Bronk 1920.
She is survived by her youngest sister, Harriet Carlson (Richard), her three children, Jean Ann Irving (Robert), Ellen Dibble (David), and John Wolfe (Jean Werner). She has six grandchildren, Jeff Irving (Karolina Zdelar), Kristen Boyd (Bill), Jenny Irving (Paul Bauer), Clare Dibble (Robert Felty), Andrew Dibble (Grace Baek), and Bret Dibble, six great grandchildren, and three surviving nieces and one nephew.
Dorothy graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in
1939 at the top of her class and from Bryant and Stratton secretarial school in Chicago. She was one of the first court reporters trained to use the new stenograph machine and she worked in the Chicago court system.
While in high school she and a group of friends created a club they called The Cadets. The women remained fast friends for life. Later those who remained in the area formed a Bunco club to stay in touch.
In Chicago she met a Marine from Colorado, Albert L Wolfe. They were married in 1945 and raised their family on the East Side of Chicago and in Highland, IN where she lived for almost fifty years as a member of Our Lady of Grace Parish.
Dorothy worked as an executive secretary for several large corporations including Standard Oil, Baldwin Architects, Wisconsin Steel, and for lawyers, engineers and newspapers.
After retirement she worked for several years as the hostess for Sunday night ballroom dancing at Scherwood South (Golf). She also was a poll worker for the Democratic Party in Highland.
In addition to family and long time friends she enjoyed many dear companions at the Independent Living Center formerly The Park in Olympia Fields, IL (Sunrise) and at the Oberon assisted living center in Arvada, CO.
Services will be held at VANDENBERG FUNERAL HOME in Mokena, IL on Friday evening, August 3rd from 4 to 8 PM. Funeal on Saturday, August 4, 2018 9:30 AM at the VANDENBERG FUNERAL HOME, 19604 S. Wolf Road Mokena, IL to Infant of Prague Catholic Church in Flossmor, IL Mass 10:30 AM. Internment will be at Holy Cross, Calumet City, IL. Donations in her name may be made to Hospice.