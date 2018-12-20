FISHERS, IN - Duane C. O'Donnell, age 84, of Fishers IN, passed away on December 17, 2018, surrounded by family. He was born on January 23, 1934 in Hammond, IN, to John E. and Florence W. O'Donnell. Duane was a 1951 graduate of Bishop Noll High School in Hammond, where he met his future bride, Carol L. Dubravich. They married on November 21, 1953, and together raised four children.
Duane attended the College of Advanced Traffic in Chicago, and steadily rose to prominence in the trucking industry. He enjoyed success first with Welsh Bros. Motor Service in Hammond, and then with Jack Gray Transport in Gary, where he retired as Vice President in 1998. He held leadership roles in several industry groups, including President of the Calumet Transportation Assoc. and Chairman of the Chicago Suburban Motor Carriers Assoc. He shared his expertise in transportation as an instructor at Calumet College for many years.
Duane and Carol were active parishioners at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Highland, and more recently at Holy Spirit at Geist in Fishers. Duane served as Grand Knight of the Marquette Council #3631 of the Knights of Columbus. Lucky enough to be Irish, he was a guiding force as a longtime executive committee member of the Friendly Sons of Erin. Throughout his life, Duane distinguished himself as a man of faith and integrity, known for his quick wit, practical style and generous spirit. Above all, he was devoted to his family.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m.
Duane is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carol O'Donnell; children, Patrick J. O'Donnell (Anita), Susan M. Mahanna (John), Robert J. O'Donnell (Penni) and Peggy A. Savin (Rob); grandchildren, Sarah, John, Morgan, Gweny, Alex, Kyle, Devin, Brendan, Max, Joey and Quinn; and great-grandchildren, Liam and Cecilia. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brother, John E. O'Donnell, Jr.
Memorial contributions are suggested to IU Health Foundation, Kidney Transplant Team, 1633 N. Capitol Ave., #1200, Indianapolis, IN 46202. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel.