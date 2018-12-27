Edward McCarthy
Edward C. McCarthy, aged 71, died of cancer on December 18, 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Carole, and daughter, Mary. Son of Willis and Dorothy, Ed was known for his quick wit and encyclopedic knowledge – particularly of history. He served in Vietnam, operating reconnaissance radar on OV-1B Mohawks.
Ed graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Law. He was a lawyer for Arcelor Mittal, nee Ispat International, nee Inland Steel, for over 20 years. He was stalwart of principle, but nimbly navigated an ever-changing world.
Ed and Carole loved to take road trips, with Ed at the wheel, and often taking roads less traveled throughout Amish Country and Door County, WI. When possible, Mary was in the back seat.
Ed was generous with his gentle manner, hearty laugh, and wide smile. He was more generous with his singing than Carole would've liked, much to Mary's delight. Ed could make a room of strangers laugh as easily as he could his family, and he kept everyone laughing even in his last days. Best of husbands, best of fathers, best of men.
Guests may register at www.caruth-hale.com.