Edward (Ed Tomporowski) Toman

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Edward Toman (Ed Tomporowski), age 81, of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away July 22, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne and family in New Mexico, sisters: Nancy Zmudzinski and Barbara Kaczmarzewski, of Lansing, Illinois. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Rose Tomporowski.
He served in the Army as a Military Policeman in the 50's. His most meaningful work was accomplished during his 30 year tenure as a school counselor with the Albuquerque Public Schools. His dry sense of humor, practical wisdom and affection for those he loved will be sorely missed.
Services private in New Mexico.