Edward J. Tucker
MISHAWAKA, IN - Edward J. Tucker, age 93, of Mishawaka passed away at White Oak Nursing Home on Monday, November 19, 2018. He was born December 2, 1924 to the late Delbert James and Nellie Jane (nee Chappell) Tucker. Edward retired from LTV Steel Company where he worked as an inspector and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Edward survived by two sons: James Edward (Sue) Tucker and Dennis Ray (Barbara J.) Tucker; four daughters: Pamela Jean Ailes, Sharon Louise (Peter) Manwaring, Susan Jarene (Robert) Crawford and Tammey Marie (Howard) Goede; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends. Edward was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Tucker; second wife, Dorothy Tucker, his parents, Delbert and Nellie Tucker and brother, Sidney Lloyd Tucker.
In lieu of flowers donation to your local Food Bank would be appreciated.
Funeral services for Edward will be held Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. Burial will be held at Oakland Memory Lane in Dolton, Illinois. Visitation will be held Friday, November 23, 2018 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online condolences may be submitted at