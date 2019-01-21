LOWELL, IN - Edwin Patz Jr. 61, of Lowell, IN, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019. He is survived by his loving children: Cassie (Mike) Sherwood, Ashlie Patz, Tracie (Dan) Moldenhauer; grandchildren: Olivia and Myla Sherwood, Brody McGuire, Cora Midkiff, Bella, Danny and Ellie Moldenhauer; parents, Edwin and Patricia Patz; sister, Karleen (Tim) Adler. Preceded in death by his brother, Keith Patz.
Ed graduated from Lowell High School and a US Navy Veteran. He was a member of Pipefitters Local 597 Chicago. He was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowell. He was an avid fisherman and loved the White Sox and Bears.
Visitation Tuesday, January 22, from 4:00-8:00, at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, with Funeral Services, Wednesday, 11:00AM, at his church, Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Chad Kendall officiating. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to his church or American Lung Assoc.