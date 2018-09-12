SOUTH BEND, IN - Elisabeth F. Thalmann age 92, of South Bend, IN formerly of Merrillville, IN passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018. She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Kurt Thalmann, daughters; Gudrun (Tim) Sydow of Rolling Prairie, IN and Rosalie (Scott) Nichelson of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren; Heidi (Adam) Nix of Rolling Prairie, IN, Sandi (Scott) Penvose of LaPorte, IN, Jodi Sydow of South Bend, IN, Lindsey Nichelson and Michael Nichelson both of San Antonio, TX and great grandchildren; Alia and Orion Nix and Gage and Riley Penvose and several extended family members in Germany.
Elisabeth loved spending her free time tending to her flower garden and loved to knit, crotchet and do needlepoint. Her family meant the world to her and she will be greatly missed.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St.) Gary, IN. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Elisabeth's name to your favorite charity.
For information call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.