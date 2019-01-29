HOBART, IN - Ellen Elizabeth Gavers (nee Blacka), 80, of Hobart, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2019. Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Terry Gavers; son Rodney E. Milligan (Theresa); daughter, Cynthia (Jeffrey) Scroggins; granddaughters Alexandra (Joseph) Purevich, Elizabeth Milligan, Arielle (Jonathan) Bedoy, Chelsea Milligan; great grandchildren Declan Purevich and Camila Bedoy. Ellen is preceded in death by her parents Ernest Blacka and Agnes Blacka (Devine).
Ellen was a compassionate nurse for over 30 years caring for patients at Methodist Northlake and Munster Community. She enjoyed dancing and traveling with her husband. She was very proud of her grandchildren and took great joy in becoming a great grandmother. Ellen adored the many dogs she owned during her life.
A memorial visitation will be held at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 370 N. County Line Rd., Hobart, IN 46342, on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019, with Fr. Kevin McCarthy officiating. Enichment at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers, family asks that a donation be made to VNA Foundation, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. For further information please call 219-940-3791 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.