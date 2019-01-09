HAMMOND, IN - Eric M. Owens, age 62, of Hammond, passed away suddenly, on Saturday, January 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Lorraine 'Lorry', (nee Saczawa); one sister, Krista (Joseph) Korba; beloved nephew, Joshua Korba; sister in law, Janice (Don) ONeill; brother in law, Edward (late Nancy) Saczawa; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, especially Craig Owens and Jackie (Mark) Martich, and loved by numerous friends. . Preceded in death by his parents, Ramona 'Keke' (nee Skvara) and Donald Owens.
Funeral services Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. Visitation on Thursday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Cremation to follow.
Eric was a retired employee of Amaizo, with 23 years of service. He was also a former employee of the Whiting and Hammond Parks Department. Eric was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1975, and played Center on the football team. He also played football at Lakeland College in Lakeland, Wisconsin. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Hammond. Eric was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks, the Dallas Cowboys, and was an Indy 500 fan. He enjoyed going to concerts, especially rock and roll and the blues, and had a great love of muscle cars and animals. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions to Lorry would be appreciated.