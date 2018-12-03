GARY, IN - Estene Barnes, age 91, of Gary, passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster. She is survived by three daughters: Paula Barnes-Knepple of Aurora, IL, Sharon Cannata of Sanger, TX and Debbie Victor of Crown Point, IN; one son, James C. (Jeanene) Barnes of Marengo, IN; one daughter in-law, Linda Barnes; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, James A. 'Jim' Barnes; two sons: David Wayne and Charles Edward; parents, James and Susie Diggs; three sisters and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Bocken Funeral Home, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond (Hessville) from 4:00 -8:00 p.m.
Estene was a resident of the Calumet Region since 1947. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Her hobbies included crocheting, working word search puzzles and cheering on the Chicago Cubs. Estene worked at Lindy's Ace Hardware for almost 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com