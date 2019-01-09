ST. JOHN, IN - Eugene J. 'Teage' Slusarczyk, age 73, late of St. John, IN formerly of Hegewisch, passed away January 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Glavurtich) for 50 years. Loving father of Theodore (Laura) Slusarczyk, Arlene (Scott) Dykstra, and Eugene (Carrie) Slusarczyk. Devoted grandfather of Justin, Lukas, Jakob, Gavin, Cash, Leah, E.J., and Thomas. Dearest brother of Geraldine Olejniczak, Maryjane Robson, the late Ted Slusarczyk, and the late Dorothy Sabin. Dear brother-in-law Helene (Steve) Franczek and Arlene (Larry) Zak. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Gene was a longtime active 4th degree member and officer of General Pulaski Knights of Columbus Council #3323 serving as Grand Knight the past twelve years. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Florian Church and a car enthusiast.
Visitation Thursday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Friday, January 11, 2019 at 11:00 at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment private. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.