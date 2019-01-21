GRIFFITH, IN - Eugene Paul Toth, 77, of Griffith, passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Georgette; one son, Michael (Barbara) Toth; one daughter, Cynthia (Peter) Humphries, and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Yolanda Toth.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:30 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, Indiana 46322, with a Celebration of Life service at the funeral home, beginning at 6:30 PM. Pastor Greg Lee, officiating.
Eugene was a member of the Indiana Harbor Masonic Lodge #686, F. & A.M, The Grand Lodge of Indiana. He graduated from East Chicago Washington High School, and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Eugene was a devoted husband, and loving father.
