VALPARAISO, IN - Evelyn L. Gallagher, 60, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, after more than 16 years of battling with ovarian cancer. She was born January 17, 1959 to Richard and Gwen (Marshall) Hill, graduated from Hobart High School and received her B.A. from Indiana University in Health Information Management. Evelyn had worked as an Administrator for Porter Regional Hospital for ten years. Evelyn was a dedicated mother, taking great pride in her children's upbringing and accomplishments. She was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church. She loved spending afternoons on the beach with her husband and traveling around the world in support of her children.
On August 18, 1990 she married Bruce Gallagher who survives along with their children, Colin Gallagher of Indianapolis &Erinn Gallagher of Flagstaff, AZ, father, Richard Hill of Hobart, sister, Kristen Hill of Valparaiso, brother, Alexander Hill of Georgia and nephew, Andres Ruesta. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gwen Hill and nephew, AlexRuesta.
A visitation will be held Saturday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N. Washington St., Valparaiso with burial following at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance.