CROWN POINT IN - Evert Reimer, age 89 of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018. Survived by three sons: Jim (Diana) Reimer, Jeff (Diane) Reimer, Dave (Shelly) Reimer; seven grandchildren: Scott (Leah,) Aaron (Tammy), Sam, Ryan, Amanda (Scott), Margaret, and Tiffany; four great-grandchildren: Colton, Siena, Joseph, and Daniel; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Shirley; parents, George and Clara Reimer; brother, George Reimer; infant son, Thomas.
Evert was a member of Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church. He was retired from American Bridge with 31 years of service. Evert was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed working on his yard and was an avid Cubs fan. Evert was known at Bickford Senior Living as 'the greeter' and the 'paper boy.'
Funeral service will take place Saturday, September 1, 2018 from Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church, 7950 Marshall St., Merrillville, IN. Visitation at church will be from 12:00 until 2:00 pm. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm. with Rev. Richard Boshoven officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.Memorials preferred toVNA Hospice.
Arrangements by PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE.
To express online condolences and view online obituary, please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com