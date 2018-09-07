MERRILLVILLE, IN - Fairfax Green Jr., 74, of Merrillville, passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Methodist Hospital-Southlake, Merrillville, IN. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Lori; three daughters Angel, LaToya, and Regina; son Carl Oscar; brothers George and Kevin; sisters Vyette and Crystal and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church 3715 Butternut Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. James Hunter, officiating. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.