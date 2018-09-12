Florabelle C. Ford age 93 of Llano Grande Park Mercedes, TX passed away June 13, 2018 in Mission, TX. Born September 5, 1924 to Cecil and Ernestine Rhodes. She married Walter D. Ford in December 1942 was married for 58 years and raised their family in Munster IN. Flo was a Goldstar Mother, worked hard at her Travel Agency, was a member of Tri-Kapa.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents; sister Bonnie, husband Walter and son Michael.
She is survived by three of her children son Walter Jr. (Jackie) of Alamo, TX; son Kris (Michelle Works) Ford of Northfield, IL; daughter Barbara (Paul) Smith of Clay N.Y.; four grandchildren; granddaughters Megan (Jeff) Dysard and Alyssa Smith; grandsons Chad (Nikki Adams) Smith, Brett (Megan Barker) Smith; three great grandchildren Mia, Ben and Sophia; her sister Margaret Dosey, and nieces Andrea, Cheryl and Brenda.
A Private Service is being held at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN and a separate memorial service in Mercedes, TX in November.