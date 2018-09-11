Florabelle C. Ford
Florabelle C. Ford age 93, of Llano Grande Lake Park Mercedes Texas passed away Wednesday June 13 2018 at Mission Hospital in Mission, TX.
Florabelle(Flo) was born September 5, 1924 to Cecil and Ernestine Rhodes in Frankfort, IN. She fell in love and married Walter D. Ford December 16, 1942 in San Antonio, TX while he was on leave during WWII. She told the story of how she received her engagement ring in the mail with the money for a train trip to meet Walter in San Antonio. They had four children: Walter D Jr., Michael, Kris and Barbara and were married for 58 years. They spent many years moving with the military and decided to settle down in Munster, IN where they lived for 30 years and raised their four children, she was a Goldstar Mother, worked hard at her Travel Agency, was a member of Tri-Kappa.
In their retirement years, Flo and Walter returned to Texas and where she volunteered at Knapp Medical Center for many years. She also volunteered at Llano Grande Lake Park. She spent many days enjoying her 'Gay 90's'group of friends that found enjoyment attending events and getting together on a weekly basis. She resided in Texas for 30 years.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents, sister Bonnie, husband Walter and son Michael.
She is survived by three of her children: son, Walter Jr. (Jackie) Ford of Alamo, TX; son, Kris (Michelle Works) Ford of Northfield, IL; daughter, Barbara (Paul) Smith of Clay, NY; four grandchildren: granddaughters, Megan (Jeff) Dysard and Alyssa Smith; grandsons, Chad (Nikki Adams) Smith, Brett (Megan Barker) Smith; three great grandchildren: Mia, Ben and Sophia; her sister, Margaret Dosey; nieces: Andrea, Cheryl Lynn and Brenda.
A Private Service is being held at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN, and a separate memorial service in Mercedes, TX in November.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Florabelle. If anyone wishes to contact the family they may do so thru P.O. BOX 8638, Northfield, IL 60093.