LOWELL, IN - Florian M. Brozynski, age 92, late of Lowell passed away December 30, 2018. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Binter) for 71 years. Loving father of Wayne (Janet) Brozynski, Robert Brozynski, and Mary Ellen (Steve) Kupsik. Cherished grandfather Ross Kupsik, Katie Kupsik, Christine Brozynski, and Adam Brozynski. Cherished great grandfather of Julian, Caiden, Anthony, and Quinn. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers: Vincent, Stanley, Walter, Clement, Harry, Ray, John and sister: Veronica.
He was a retired plumber and member of Plumbers Local Union #130. Longtime member of Knights of Columbus #9696.
Visitation Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 12:00 PM(noon) at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN). St. John. Interment West Creek Cemetery, Lowell, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Florian's name can be made out to Alzheimer's Association. For more information 219-365-3474