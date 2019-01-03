CEDAR LAKE, IN - Floyd R. Hugg, age 96 of Cedar Lake, passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018. He is survived by three children: Stephen (Christine) Hugg, Deborah (Tom) Owen, and David Hugg; two grandsons, Jacob (Jennifer) Hugg and Christopher Owen; brother, Paul (Cricket) Hugg; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Sarah Hugg; parents, Beulah and Floyd Hugg; brother, Harmon Hugg.
Floyd was a member of First Baptist Church of Cedar Lake. He was a World War II Army Veteran. He retired from Blaw-Knox in East Chicago. Floyd loved spending time in his vegetable and flower gardens. He rarely missed a music jam and always had a story. Floyd was a kind soul and will be forever loved and missed.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr. (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55), Crown Point, on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL with Rev. David Nykamp officiating. At rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Harbor Light Hospice.
