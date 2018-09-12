HESSVILLE, IN - Frances 'Fran' Ellen Davey, age 89, of Hessville, IN passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018 at McLean County Nursing Home where she was a resident for the last two years.
She is survived by her son Michael Davey of Bloomington, IL, daughter Mrs. Joan (Thomas) Priaulx of Normal, IL, and daughter-in-law Terrie Davey and her son Gregory Hines of Highland, IN. Also survived by her sister Shirley Johnson of Highland and brother Dennis (Karen) Johnson of Cedar Lake, IN, along with several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Jack and her son Shawn.
Fran was a lover of all sports. She was a member of the first Women's Bowling League on Thursday nights at Plaza Lane in Highland for over 40 years. She loved to go to Curves. Most afternoons she could be found at Cracker Barrel enjoying a bowl of potato soup with her sister Shirley. For many years she was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Highland, In.
Funeral services will be Thursday, September 13, 2018 at CALUMET FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, Indiana. Visitation from 11:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M., Service at 12:00 P.M. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the VA or your favorite charity in Frances' name.
GOD IS GOOD. HE ALWAYS ARRIVES ON TIME.