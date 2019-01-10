HAMMOND, IN - On Tuesday, January 8, 2019 Frank Donald Racz, devoted father, age 77 passed away at the Hospice William J. Riley Memorial House in Munster IN. Frank was born on April 3, 1941 in Hammond, IN. No one loved the city more than he did. His favorite events were The Masters and Indiana University Basketball, though later he became a Chicago Blackhawks fan. Frank's deep appreciation for nature and fishing inspired his son to become a fishing writer. He continues to pursue greater aspirations within both fields.
He was preceded in passing by his father, Frank Racz, mother Marge Hucko, and wife, Nancy Stocki. He is survived by his son, Frank S. Racz, and brother, Robert Rock.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, January 11, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave, Hammond, IN with Rev. Richard Orlinski officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home Friday morning from 9:00 AM until time of service. Frank will be laid to rest at Saint John-Saint Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the family. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com