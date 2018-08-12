VALPARAISO, IN - Frank H. Squire, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. He was born March 3, 1929 in Indiana Harbor, IN to Herbert and Maude (Munro) Squire and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1948. Frank made his career as a Barber, beginning at Valparaiso University, and later opening his shop, The Squire, in downtown Valparaiso. He was a past President of the State Barber Board, a member of the American Legion Post 94, and an Assistant Scout Master for Troop 95. He served in the US Navy from August 16, 1950 to June 21, 1954. He spent one year five months in the Korean War. Frank enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing chess and backgammon, watching John Wayne movies, reading Louis L'Amour books, and encouraging his children with math and crossword puzzles.
He is survived by his children: James Squire of St. Louis, MO, Jane (Jim) Shore of Portage; grandchildren: John (Ashley), James, Ronald (Katie); great grandchildren: Jackson and Charlotte; and sister, Elsie Kotefka of Valparaiso. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John and Herb Squire, sister, Anna Mary Burnett, and brother in law, Wallace Kotefka.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 2:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Burial of ashes to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI or the American Legion Post 94 of Valparaiso.