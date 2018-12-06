Frankie L. Busick
ZIONSVILLE, IN - Frankie Lou (Givens) Busick, 80, of Zionsville, IN, and a long-time resident of Portage, IN, met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, November 30, 2018. She was born in Sunshine, KY on September 3, 1938, to Henry Givens and Lorraine (Hensley) Givens-Cross. When her family moved to Gary, she attended Gary Wirt High School. She later met her husband, Harold Robert Busick, in Toledo, Ohio, and the couple married on March 18, 1957. They then moved back to Northwest Indiana and settled in Portage in 1962. She moved to Zionsville, IN in 2016, and lived at Zionsville Meadows Nursing Home. Frankie was a long-time member of the Portage Community Bible Church, where she leaves behind many wonderful friends.
Frankie was preceded in death by her parents Henry Givens and Lorraine Cross, her husband Harold, her daughter Kristi Mayes, and a granddaughter, Mercedes Kidwell. Surviving are her brother, Henry (Shirley) Givens of California, her daughters Jennifer (David) Hawk of Monroe, IN, and Michelle (Bradley) Carter of Argos, IN, and a son, Shaun (Cathleen) Busick of Zionsville, IN. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Amber (Ryan) Patterson, Mikell Kidwell, Michael (Jessica) Costello, Robert (Stephanie) Carter, Melissa (Mark) Morley, Ryan Carter, Ben Carter, Josh Carter, Kristi Carter, Rebekah Carter and Andrew Busick; and ten great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Frankie will be held Sunday, December 9, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. (CST) at the Portage Community Bible Church with Pastor Ron Smith officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Studio TEN Ministries, PO Box 101, Bremen, IN 46506 in Frankie's name.