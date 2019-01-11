DYER, IN/FORMERLY OF SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Fred R. 'Bob' Bolt, age 91, late of Dyer, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 9, 2019. Loving husband of Carol J. Bolt, nee Arends. Devoted father of Peg Bolt (Mike) DeBoer, Rob (Barb Tithof) Bolt, and Joan (Ken) Frese. Proud grandfather of Claira, Emily, and Matt; great-grandfather of Dylan and Jack. Dear brother of the late Florence (late John) Slager. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Fred and Pearl Bolt.
Visitation Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Bob's funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN. Private family interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery - Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Honor of Bob (Flight #50) to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Rd. Suite 310 Rosemont, IL 60018, greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - DYER, IN, for further information, please contact 219-322-7300.