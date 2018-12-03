SULLIVAN, IL - Fred Urbanski, 73, of Sullivan passed away at 4:40 a.m. Friday November 30, 2018 in his residence. Fred was born November 19, 1945 in East Chicago, IN the son of Edward S. and Viola Olszewski Urbanski. He had worked for the Boys and Girls Club for many years in Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota. He later was a Pepperidge Farm distributor for ten years and was currently working for the Sullivan IGA for the past nine years. He married Sandy Bates on November 11, 1983 in Crown Point, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Sandy of Sullivan; daughter, Darleen (Glenn) Drake of Arcola; son, Doug Urbanski and his partner Samantha Sauer of Jacksonville; sister, Sylvia Vucich of Munster, IN; brothers: Ed (Dody) Urbanski of Crown Point, IN, Jerry (Dale) Urbanski of Florida; and a granddaughter, Rory Drake of Arcola. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christan Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the St. Columcille Catholic Church, Sullivan with FR John Titus, Celebrant. Visitation will be 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the REED FUNERAL HOME, Sullivan. Rite of Committal and Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. View complete obituary and send online condolences to