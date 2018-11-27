Frederick "Ski" Thomas Sawaski

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Frederick 'Ski' Thomas Sawaska, age 76, of Cedar Lake passed away on Saturday, November 24, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Wolff Sawaska, children Pat (Cyndi), Tami (Jeff) Roberson, Jeff and Kevin (Jackie); grandchildren; Jordon, Maeghan, Payton, Austin, Logan, Cameron, Bryce, Adisyn, Ryan, and Liam; great granddaughter, Raegan; and sister, Helen (Harold) Chamberlain. Preceded in death by his grandson, Kyle; parents, John and Gertrude; and brother, John (Jackie).
Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave (corner of Rt 41 and 129th Ave.), Cedar Lake. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Alzheimer's Association - www.alz.org. There will be a celebration of life dinner for family and friends on Thursday, November 29, 2018 between 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Clarendale of Schererville, 7770 Burr St.
Ski was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marines Corps. He was a retired teamster Local 142 for 39 years, 29 of which as a route driver for Hostess Cakes. He also volunteered as an EMT for Cedar Lake Fire Department and coached Cedar Lake Little League for many years. Being from the East Coast, Portland, ME he loved his Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, lobster, and telling stories about Portland High. He truly enjoyed watching all sporting events that his kids and grandkids participated in. Ski will be deeply missed by his friends and family.