CASA GRANDE, AZ - Frederick Stewart Haehnel, 73, passed away on September 8, 2018 of Casa Grande, AZ. He was born to Jene and Phyllis Haehnel on December 12, 1944 in Hammond, IN. Fred was formerly from Northwest Indiana. He enjoyed family vacations and weekend getaways. Fred also enjoyed golfing and doing home improvements and spending time with his dog 'Zena'. Fred retired from LTV Steel after 40 years.
He is survived by his wife: Sandra Haehnel of Casa Grande; his children: Darren Haehnel (Connie) of West Lafayette, IN, Kathy Behary (Charles) of Highland, IN and their mother: Sue Haehnel of Hobart, IN; stepson: Scott Clark (Katy) of Avon, IN; his sisters: Susie Haehnel of Jacksonville, FL and Mari Rybicki of Schererville, IN; his grandchildren: Eric, Steven, Lindsey, Connor, Kyle, Conner and Annabelle; two nephews and three nieces.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents.
No services will be held. Memorial Contributions to be made to Hospice Charitable Fund of Central Arizona, P.O. Box 11859 Casa Grande, Arizona, 85130.
J. Warren Funeral Services, Cole & Maud, The Gardens Chapel are handling arrangements.