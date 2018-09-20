CROWN POINT, IN - Gail Ann Saylor of Crown Point, was born April 11, 1951 to Emery Cherback and Ann Cherback-Jaeger. She passed away Tuesday, September, 18, 2018. Gail loved dancing as well as visiting Vegas to try her luck on the video poker. Gail and John were known for hosting Sunday picnics where card games were serious business with a can of coins necessary for all those who dared to try their luck at the picnic table. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2659 for many years. Gail was extremely proud of her grandsons and all their accomplishments.
Gail is survived by favorite partner in life John Saylor; daughter Tammy (Tom) Gordon; don Richard Barkauskas; grandchildren TJ (Chelsey) and Zach Gordon; sisters Pat Korcha and Linda (Bob) Crider; step-father Joe Vecchio and several nieces and nephews. Gail is preceded by parents Ann Jaeger and Emery Cherback; Sister Carol Cherback; brother-in- law Bill Korcha.
Friends are invited to meet with the family Friday, September 21, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN with a Celebration of Life Service to immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit: www.chapellawnfunerals.com.