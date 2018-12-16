CROWN POINT, IN - Gasparine M. Pampalone, age 90 of Crown Point, formerly of Gary, passed away December 14, 2018. She graduated from Froebel High School, Class of 46. Gasparine worked as a secretary at U.S. Steel for over 40 years. She was a member of the IANU Society, the Daughters of Isabella Bishop Noll Circle #359 and St. Ann Society.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Leo, Michael, Nick, and Anthony Pampalone, Lucy Deluise, Rosalie Fedorchak. Gasparine is survived by her brothers: Sam, Dominic (Judy), and Angelo (Pricilla) Pampalone; sister-in-law, Marianne Pampalone; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com