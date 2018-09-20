LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Gene Berry 82, of Lake Village, passed away Wednesday, September 19, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Karen Christenson; children, Robin Berry-Patchin and Bruce (Linda), of Lake Village; grandchildren, Justin (Apple), Nathaniel, Michael and Whitney Berry; step children and grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Lucille and his brother Ronald. Gene was the owner of LuGene Links in Lake Village.
Visitation Friday, September 21, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 PM, with Funeral Services Saturday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery.