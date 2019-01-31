Genevieve Berg (nee Kikalos) joined her husband in heaven January 21, 2019. She was born December 21, 1929 to Spiros and Kaliopi Kikalos. In 1964, she married Lawrence J. Berg. Together, they raised eight children: Deborah Zenci, Katherine Berg, Greg (Julie) Berg, Darrell (Cathy) Berg, Carol Berg, Spiros Berg, Claire (Andy) Fabrizius and Mari (Troy) Shirer. She enjoyed thirteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, brothers Pete and Nick Kikalos, two of her children and one grandchild.
She is survived by sister Kay Orlich and in laws Helen Kikalos, Richard (Diane) Berg and Terry Berg. Jenny was raised in the Hammond area to be a hard worker. As a teenager, she started as a server at her father's restaurant-The Zephyr Café. No one worked harder than Jenny. She and Larry owned and operated The Village Pump restaurant and bar in Gary. It wasn't always easy…but a lot of fun was had over the years. She earned a Bachelor of Science from IU Northwest, taking one to two classes a year while working and raising her family. Jenny was a faithful member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. She enjoyed the fellowship and friendship of her church family, especially Ardyne Kirn. Jenny loved her family, watching Family Feud, a hot cup of coffee and a stiff martini. She had nieces and nephews that felt like children to her. She never stopped making friends. She was lovingly cared for at the end by St. Anthony Home Care Services and Harbor Light Hospice. Let it be known: She didn't eat sweets.
The family hopes to see everyone on Saturday February 2, 2019 at Resurrection Lutheran Church. Visitation with family will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m., with memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the Brian Berg Memorial Scholarship (through Jasper County Foundation) or Resurrection Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT, IN.