MICHIGAN CITY, IN - George Demchak, 70, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, September 7, 2018 at 4:30 a.m. in Aperion Care-The Arbors, Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at OTT / HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Private family burial will take place in Kouts Cemetery, Kouts, Indiana. Visitation hours will be Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. till the time of service in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born April 30, 1948 in Michigan City, Indiana to the late John and Mary (Sutter) Demchak, Jr.
Surviving are son, Carl (Kellie) Demchak of La Porte, Indiana; grandchildren: Michael Demchak and Anna Demchak; brother, John (Diane) Demchak of Valparaiso, Indiana; He was preceded in death by two sons, Mark Demchak, Michael Demchak.
He retired as a School Bus Driver for the Michigan City Area Schools. Contributions may be made to Michiana Humane Society 722 Indiana Highway 212 Michigan City, IN 46360.