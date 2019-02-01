GARY, IN - Gerald Lee 'Link' Palumbo, age 80 of Gary, passed away January 30, 2018. He was employed by the Budd Company andretired as a past President/bar manager of the Gary Sportsmen's Club. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Schnepper and father-Anthony Palumbo. Link is survived by his son, Nick Palumbo of Chicago; sister, Susan Palumbo (Rich) Penzenik of Hickory Hills, IL; brother, Steven and Edna Palumbo of San Pedro, CA; fiance, Vera Lucas Baldauf; beloved dog, Skittles. He was a member of the Lucus Family for 40 years.
Memorial visitation on Monday February 4, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Memorial service Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS (CROWN POINT). www.burnsfuneral.com