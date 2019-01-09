FREMONT, IN - Gerald William Kerins, 71, of Fremont, IN formerly of Lansing, IL passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband for 48 years of Betty (nee Botta). Loving father of Julie Kerins, Angela Kerins and Craig (Priscilla) Kerins. Proud grandfather of Kyle, Michelle and Luke. Caring brother of Thomas (Shirley) Kerins and James (Judy) Kerins, brother-in-law to Melvin (Jenny) Botta, Bill (Willie) Botta, Edward Botta and Sandra (Patrick) Sabados. Devoted uncle to several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lorraine (nee Koranda) Kerins.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EST at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 700 West Maumee St. Angola, IN. Interment will be at Jamestown Cemetery in Freemont, IN.
Gerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Lake James Estates Property Owners Association (PO Box 941, Angola, IN 46703) for a memorial gift so future generations can enjoy the community beach he loved, or to RML Specialty Hospital (601 S County Line Rd., Hinsdale, IL 60521), the facility that graciously cared for him and is currently undergoing an expansion. www.kishfuneralhome.net